 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - Rollex OG

Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - Rollex OG

by Baker's Cannabis

Write a review
Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Flower Baker's 1/2oz. Pouch - Rollex OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Rollex OG Kush

Rollex OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension. 

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up the stress, and party or game until 3am. We binge watch Netflix and will always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping proces low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's Make Friends.