Hybrid

Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - Crescendo

by Baker's Cannabis

Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - Crescendo

About this product

Pre-rolled joints are rolled with 1 gram of strain-specific cannabis.

About this strain

Crescendo RBx1

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo  crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.

 

About this brand

Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!