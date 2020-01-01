 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Baker's 1g Pre-roll - GMO

by Baker's Cannabis

Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Baker's 1g Pre-roll - GMO

About this product

Pre-rolled joints are hand-rolled with 1 gram of indoor, strain-specific cannabis.

About this strain

GMO Kush

GMO Kush

Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.

About this brand

Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up the stress, and party or game until 3am. We binge watch Netflix and will always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping proces low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's Make Friends.