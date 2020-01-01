 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Baker's 1g Pre-roll - Gorilla Cookies

Baker's 1g Pre-roll - Gorilla Cookies

by Baker's Cannabis

Write a review
Baker's Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Baker's 1g Pre-roll - Gorilla Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pre-rolled joints are hand-rolled with 1 gram of indoor, strain-specific cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gorilla Cookies

Gorilla Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up the stress, and party or game until 3am. We binge watch Netflix and will always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping proces low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's Make Friends.