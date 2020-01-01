 Loading…
  5. Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - Lazy Lightning
Hybrid

Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - Lazy Lightning

by Baker's Cannabis

About this product

Pre-rolled joints are rolled with 1 gram of strain-specific cannabis.

About this strain

Lazy Lightning

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Lazy Lightning crosses Headband Loompa and ‘88 G13 x Hashplant. Lazy Lightning offers an earthy and hashy aroma that’s interspersed with notes of lemon and lime. The high comes on quick with a soothing and relaxing feeling that blankets the body. This strain is recommended as a great after-dinner smoke, though you might be back to the refrigerator soon.

About this brand

Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!