  5. Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - White OG
Indica

Baker's 1g Pre-Roll - White OG

by Baker's Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pre-rolled joints are rolled with 1 gram of strain-specific cannabis.

About this strain

White OG

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!