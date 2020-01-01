Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Dabaratus provides a clean, one-click solution for dabbing – delivering a consistent dose of Bakked’s purest cannabis distillate oil. While other dab tools may waste cannabis extract, the Dabaratus is designed to dispense only what you need every time.
Be the first to review this product.