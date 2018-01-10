 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Distillate

by Bakked

About this product

Pure power! Our highest potency offering packs a punch for dabbing. The Pure Distillate marries technology and science to maximize the impact of all cannabinoids. Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 1 gram Up to 95% potency

TempleDrake76

Loved this stuff! Our dispensary stopped carrying it and has not gotten anything in that can compare in the slightest...

Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.