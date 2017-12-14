 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bakked Raw Distillate

by Bakked

About this product

We’ve taken all there is to love about flower and distillated it down. Bakked Raw Distillate is minimally refined to maintain desirable plant materials. This process creates a distillate with a profile most similar to cannabis flower itself. Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 1 gram Up to 90% potency

mos11

Trinity Jack is extremely smooth and tasty. A+++

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.