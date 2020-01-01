 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Terpene Rich Distillate

by Bakked

About this product

Cannaseurs, looking for a full-bodied experience? Look no further. Our Terpene Rich Distillates offers the perfect blend of same-strain, same-batch cannabis terpenes for ultimate purity and taste. Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 1 gram Up to 85% potency

About this brand

Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.