About this product
The Dabaratus provides a clean, one-click solution for dabbing – delivering a consistent dose of Bakked’s purest cannabis distillate oil. While other dab tools may waste cannabis extract, the Dabaratus is designed to dispense only what you need every time.
About this brand
Bakked
Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.