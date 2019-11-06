Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Dabaratus provides a clean, one-click solution for dabbing. Equipped with a heat resistant metal tip and infused with our terpene-rich distillate, the Dabaratus delivers unsurpassed purity and convenience for the diligent dabber. One-click solution for dabbing Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 1 gram terpene rich distillate Up to 85% potency
on November 6th, 2019
love it!!!! i use it to refill old cartridges and works perfectly
on February 21st, 2019
This is overly complex, doesn't work every click, and is basically a superfluous parlor trick that is approximately $10 more than a simple syringe of the same medicine. I'm left fearing it will stop working properly and render my medicine inaccessible. Never again.
on November 27th, 2018
I've used this product several times, in different strains and it never disappoints. Just try to get it on sale if you can.