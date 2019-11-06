 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Dabaratus

Dabaratus

by Bakked

Skip to Reviews
4.58
Bakked Concentrates Solvent Dabaratus
Bakked Concentrates Solvent Dabaratus
Bakked Concentrates Solvent Dabaratus

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Dabaratus provides a clean, one-click solution for dabbing. Equipped with a heat resistant metal tip and infused with our terpene-rich distillate, the Dabaratus delivers unsurpassed purity and convenience for the diligent dabber. One-click solution for dabbing Distilled & activated CO2 cannabis oil Strain-specific, small-batch 1 gram terpene rich distillate Up to 85% potency

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.58

write a review

camilo420h

love it!!!! i use it to refill old cartridges and works perfectly

kitschbitsch

This is overly complex, doesn't work every click, and is basically a superfluous parlor trick that is approximately $10 more than a simple syringe of the same medicine. I'm left fearing it will stop working properly and render my medicine inaccessible. Never again.

TheCobbler

I've used this product several times, in different strains and it never disappoints. Just try to get it on sale if you can.

About this brand

Bakked Logo
Our CO2 extracted high-potency cannabis products provide you with a clean and pure experience, every time. Our artisan-crafted, small batch distillation method allows for the widest range of terpenes and cannabinoids possible. All Bakked distillates are strain-specific and available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid.