White Cookies is a potent hybrid enjoyed for its ability to stimulate appetite and curb pain. White Cookies is made by crossing White Widow and Girl Scout Cookies. With high potency on both side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain will give you the munchies as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress. White Cookies is bred by Crop King Seeds.