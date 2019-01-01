About this product

Mixed Variety Pack – Contains a mix of Orange Dreamsicle, Strawberry and Wildberry gummies. Organic, vegan, and gluten free, our Mixed Variety Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose every time. Each variety pack has our favorite select flavors of Orange Dreamsicle, Wildberry and Strawberry. At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, the gummies in our Variety Pack are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD. Like all of our CBD Edibles, the gummies in our Variety Pack are doctor formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Flavor: Contains a mix of Orange Dreamsicle, Strawberry and Wildberry gummies. Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg (100mg) Total CBD: 10mg Dose/Serving: 1 Gummy Recommended Use: Take 1-2 gummies and allow 30-45 min to notice effects. Increase as desired. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Purified Spring Water, Pectin, Organic Fruits and Vegetable Juices, Natural Flavor, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Salts, Organic Malic Acid Extracted from Fruit, Pure Hemp Derived CBD