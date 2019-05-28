About this product

Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: - Ginger is primarily known to help relieve stress, it also induces a euphoric state of being, boosts attention, and promotes concentration. Ginger has a plethora of additional benefits as a gastrointestinal aid, soothing the digestive tract from beginning to end. - Lemon is known to revive and energize the mind. It helps to reduce mental fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness, anxiety, nervousness and tension. It also helps in increasing concentration and alertness. - Juniper Berry is widely used for its therapeutic effects, both emotional and physical. Most commonly, Juniper Berry is used as a natural remedy for combating fatigue and helping with insomnia. Juniper is also known as a mental stimulant, and is used in meditative practices to awaken the mind. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Hemp Derived Pure CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Lecithin, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Ginger, Juniper Berry, Lemon.