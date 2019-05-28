About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state. Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep. Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Roman Camomile, Valerian.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.