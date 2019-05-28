 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Oil Tinctures Vanilla Chamomile – 500mg

CBD Oil Tinctures Vanilla Chamomile – 500mg

by Balance CBD

Balance CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tinctures Vanilla Chamomile – 500mg

About this product

Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state. Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep. Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Roman Camomile, Valerian.

About this brand

Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle. We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are: - Made in the USA, - THC Free - Gluten-Free - Organic - Vegan - Kosher -Peta Cruelty-Free - Allergen-Free - GMP Quality While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects. Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.