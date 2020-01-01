About this product

The Charlotte’s strain became famous in 2011, yielding zero % THC with a potent CBD concentration. The genetic cross was made for a young girl named Charlotte (age 5) suffering from a severe epileptic syndrome, the media coverage on little Charlotte and her success story opened a floodgate of high demand for the Charlotte’s Strain. Today, we are proud to feature this all-natural terpene as one of our signature products which is highly sought after by our customers. Charlotte’s Terpene Effects – This blend offers a boost to your mood and energy while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s offers a marvelous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Balance CBD Tinctures are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our tinctures are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD, organic liquid coconut oils and infused with all natural terpenes for added benefits. To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 30mL Total CBD: 500mg Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired. Essential Oils for Effects: - Charlotte’s terpene blend: This terpene lineup offers a boost to your mood and energy, while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. This terpene makeup combined with its woodland smell makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Ingredients: Organic MCT, Hemp Derived Pure CBD Isolate, Charlotte’s Terpene Blend, Lecithin, Natural Sweetener.