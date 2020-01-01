Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
The Charlotte’s strain became famous in 2011, yielding zero % THC with a potent CBD concentration. The strain was made for a young girl named Charlotte (age 5) suffering from a severe epileptic syndrome, the media coverage on little Charlotte and her success story opened a floodgate of high demand for the Charlotte’s Strain. Today, we are proud to feature this all-natural terpene as one of our signature products which is highly sought after by our customers. Charlotte’s Terpene Effects – This blend offers a boost to your mood and energy, while calming nerves, stress and muscle pain, for hours of extended relief. Charlotte’s CBD vape cart offers a marvelous combination of woodland aromas and fruity undertones which makes for a euphoric sensory experience. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 1.0 mL Total CBD: 400 mg Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 300 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Flavors.
