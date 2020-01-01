Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Terpenes for Effects – This hybrid strain offers full body euphoria and diminished stress with a burst of cerebral energy. Enjoy Sunset Sherbet’s awakening and motivating terpenes with enhanced creativity, for long-lasting daytime use. Balance CBD Vapes are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency. Our vapes are made with 100% pure hemp derived CBD and infused with all natural terpenes for added effects. Choose our Balance CBD vapes and experience a wide spectrum of benefits! To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size. Size/Volume: 1.0 mL Total CBD: 400 mg Dose/Serving: 1.3 mg/inhalation Number of Uses: 300 Servings Recommended Use: Gently inhale from the mouth piece for 3-5 seconds, then exhale slowly. Start with 2-4 inhalations. Wait 5-10 minutes to assess the effects before re-dosing. Ingredients: Organic Liquid Coconut Oil, Pure Hemp Derived CBD, infused with Pure Natural Flavors.
