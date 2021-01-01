Bruce Leroy Pre-roll
About this product
Can you achieve “The Glow” with this one gram premium flower pre-roll? This sativa-dominant hybrid is sweet and tangy, complex, and powerful. This mouthwatering smoke is a potent and intricate, high-terpene cannabinoid profile that will advance you to the final level, where you shall attain...”The Glow". 22-25% THC Content; Sativa
About this brand
Ball Family Farms
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.
