Daniel Larusso Pre-roll

by Ball Family Farms

About this product

Daniel Larusso, one gram premium flower pre-roll is a high potency, hybrid that can floor even experienced smokers. It has an acrid aroma that will turn heads, leaving everyone asking who's holding that fire? 30-35% THC Content

About this brand

Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.

About this strain

Daniel Larusso

Daniel Larusso is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Daniel Larusso - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

