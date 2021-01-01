About this product

Reign is a gentle downpour of indica and sweet grape that’s serene, yet strong. Whether you’re a novice or seasoned connoisseur, the earthy, gas, and sweet cream notes of this majestic bud will transport you to a euphoric state of mind. Reign is a powerful expression of culture and expertise, cultivated with passion and care. Let it carry you to a dream-like state of bliss that will leave you reminiscing with Apollonia. BFF x Viola have pledged to donate $1 from Reign sales, to Root & Rebound and raise awareness to social inequity and drive social justice efforts for communities of color throughout the country.