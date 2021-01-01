 Loading…

Reign

by Ball Family Farms

About this product

Reign is a gentle downpour of indica and sweet grape that’s serene, yet strong. Whether you’re a novice or seasoned connoisseur, the earthy, gas, and sweet cream notes of this majestic bud will transport you to a euphoric state of mind. Reign is a powerful expression of culture and expertise, cultivated with passion and care. Let it carry you to a dream-like state of bliss that will leave you reminiscing with Apollonia. BFF x Viola have pledged to donate $1 from Reign sales, to Root & Rebound and raise awareness to social inequity and drive social justice efforts for communities of color throughout the country.

About this brand

Ball Family Farms Logo
Ball Family Farms flower is hand-crafted from the finest raw and organic nutrients. Cultivated with meticulous attention to detail, each component of our genetics are pheno-hunted, developed and produced in-house to the most precise standards.

