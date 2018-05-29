cmwwmc
on May 29th, 2018
It's been a long time since I've partaken but wow. Two long draws on this puppy and I literally felt the effects in less than 2 minutes. I rode the euphoric high for 4 hours. The strongest sensations started 5 mins in and lasted 40-50 mins after. I rode the mellow felling the rest of the high. Major red eye, cotton mouth and hunger. Very slight dizziness. For my first use in over 20yrs, this new stuff is potent AF. I will say, no IBS issues, no anger issues, no arthritic pain so it's a win for me.