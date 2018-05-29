 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BaM - GRAPE APE - Distillate G Pen Gio Cartridge (0.5mg)

by BaM - Body and Mind

cmwwmc

It's been a long time since I've partaken but wow. Two long draws on this puppy and I literally felt the effects in less than 2 minutes. I rode the euphoric high for 4 hours. The strongest sensations started 5 mins in and lasted 40-50 mins after. I rode the mellow felling the rest of the high. Major red eye, cotton mouth and hunger. Very slight dizziness. For my first use in over 20yrs, this new stuff is potent AF. I will say, no IBS issues, no anger issues, no arthritic pain so it's a win for me.

At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.