 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blackberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

Blackberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

by BaM - Body and Mind

Write a review
BaM - Body and Mind Concentrates Cartridges Blackberry OG Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry OG CBD

Blackberry OG CBD

Emerald Triangle Seeds bred Blackberry OG CBD by taking the best Black Domina they could find and crossing it with Very Berry, their own Lost Coast OG, and a CBD Sativa. It puts out a sweet-smelling aroma that ranges from fruit and berries to sweet candy. Alongside its fruity terpene profile, dense lime green buds offer a well-rounded and enticing high. 

 

About this brand

BaM - Body and Mind Logo
At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.