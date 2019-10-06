 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Infused Pretzel Bites

Infused Pretzel Bites

by BaM - Body and Mind

Skip to Reviews
4.73
BaM - Body and Mind Edibles Snack Foods Infused Pretzel Bites
BaM - Body and Mind Edibles Snack Foods Infused Pretzel Bites

About this product

Distillate infused caramel sandwiched in between two pretzels that are half dipped in chocolate. 20mg THC per piece, five pieces per bag.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

RayLeaf

These are the tastiest and potent edibles I have found so far. Love these things...

Cherylc219

I tried these last night and they were amazing! The ones I had were 10 mg each and had a little white chocolate disc on the top with black writing: "10 mg THC". Each piece consisted of two pretzels held together with caramel and dipped in chocolate and topped with the white caramel disc. I ate them after a long day at work so I was already tired. The effects were relaxing and they made me sleepy so I had a good nights rest.

About this brand

BaM - Body and Mind Logo
At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.