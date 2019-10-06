Wendywoo27
on October 6th, 2019
How can I buy these??
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Distillate infused caramel sandwiched in between two pretzels that are half dipped in chocolate. 20mg THC per piece, five pieces per bag.
on October 6th, 2019
How can I buy these??
on December 29th, 2018
These are the tastiest and potent edibles I have found so far. Love these things...
on July 26th, 2018
I tried these last night and they were amazing! The ones I had were 10 mg each and had a little white chocolate disc on the top with black writing: "10 mg THC". Each piece consisted of two pretzels held together with caramel and dipped in chocolate and topped with the white caramel disc. I ate them after a long day at work so I was already tired. The effects were relaxing and they made me sleepy so I had a good nights rest.