24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.