Lemon Thai Outdoor CBD Flower
About this product
Lemon Thai is a sativa dominant flower with lemon zest. This flower has a pleasant lemon and mint smell and taste. The effects are energizing and uplifting making it the perfect day time bud. This strain is highly recommended to help with anxiety and depression. Try this delicious strain and clear your mind for the day ahead.
About this brand
Bammmer
Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.
