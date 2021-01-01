Stem Cell Outdoor CBG Flower
About this product
Stem Cell is a hybrid that makes you feel anew. This bud has a light earthy scent and is saturated in crystals. Where this flower lacks in scent and flavor it makes up for in effects. Immediately after smoking expect an uplifted, relaxed and elevated mood. This bud is perfect for wake and bake and to smoke throughout the day to keep the good vibes going.
About this brand
Bammmer
Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.
