chipperchicken
on November 11th, 2017
This is my new favorite product. It helps me fall asleep and sleep better than I have in years. I keep it by my bed side and sometime my husband tries he and he really likes it to. Makes his knees feel better.
Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Your affordable every day smoke. 64.3% THC 3.5% CBD
i puff on this all day and feel grat need to dab to get elevated but this is fun
This stuff is great! I love this CBD smoke. Super smooth. It makes me feel great and sleep SO good!