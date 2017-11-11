 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Fruity Pebble Haze - BOM Cartridge

by BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Your affordable every day smoke. 72.9% THC 3.7% CBD

chipperchicken

Some of the best oil I smoked in a long time. The favor brings back great memory my youth

About this strain

FPOG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

Bandits Oil MFG. was founded by two brothers with a dream, to provide quality crafted cannabis oil in Oregon. The Bandits were born and raised in Oregon and started extracted in the near the Painted Hills (started making extract near the Painted Hills ) in Eastern Oregon. (Today), they use Oregon's finest buds to make extract, and put (place) it in a vape pen or a dripper for easy use. B.O.M. uses no added ingredients, so (our customers know exactly what they’re getting) know exactly what you are getting. Quality is our number one priority. We focus on providing premium cannabis extract products at an affordable price, so all bandits (over 21) can enjoy it! Bandits Oil is minimally processed which is why it tastes just like the bud it was squeezed from, and it’s the best option for your overall health. If you don’t see B.O.M. products in your favorite dispensary, tell them you want the bandits!