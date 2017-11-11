chipperchicken
on November 11th, 2017
Some of the best oil I smoked in a long time. The favor brings back great memory my youth
Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Your affordable every day smoke. 72.9% THC 3.7% CBD
on November 11th, 2017
on November 11th, 2017
SO YUMMY!!!!
on November 9th, 2017
love all BOM products Ive tried!
FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!