 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Fruity Pebble Haze - 1 Gram BOM Glass Dripper

Fruity Pebble Haze - 1 Gram BOM Glass Dripper

by BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

Skip to Reviews
5.02
BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing Concentrates Ingestible Fruity Pebble Haze - 1 Gram BOM Glass Dripper

About this product

Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 72.9% THC 3.7% CBD

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

ester710

LOVE dabbing this oil. Great taste and high!

Cloudgirl

I'm obsessed with this oil. I make my Fruity Pebble rice krispie treats with this. It's amazing, 5 starts!

About this brand

BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing Logo
Bandits Oil MFG. was founded by two brothers with a dream, to provide quality crafted cannabis oil in Oregon. The Bandits were born and raised in Oregon and started extracted in the near the Painted Hills (started making extract near the Painted Hills ) in Eastern Oregon. (Today), they use Oregon's finest buds to make extract, and put (place) it in a vape pen or a dripper for easy use. B.O.M. uses no added ingredients, so (our customers know exactly what they’re getting) know exactly what you are getting. Quality is our number one priority. We focus on providing premium cannabis extract products at an affordable price, so all bandits (over 21) can enjoy it! Bandits Oil is minimally processed which is why it tastes just like the bud it was squeezed from, and it’s the best option for your overall health. If you don’t see B.O.M. products in your favorite dispensary, tell them you want the bandits!