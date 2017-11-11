ester710
on November 11th, 2017
LOVE dabbing this oil. Great taste and high!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 72.9% THC 3.7% CBD
on November 11th, 2017
LOVE dabbing this oil. Great taste and high!
on November 9th, 2017
I'm obsessed with this oil. I make my Fruity Pebble rice krispie treats with this. It's amazing, 5 starts!