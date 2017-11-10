Cloudgirl
on November 10th, 2017
Excellent oil for edibles.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Strain specific 1 gram full spectrum dripper. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Easy to dab with glass syringe. Easy to make edibles at home. Affordable Co2 extract. 70.6% THC
on November 10th, 2017
Excellent oil for edibles.
on November 9th, 2017
super tasty! My new favorite thing to dab
on November 9th, 2017
awesome to dab