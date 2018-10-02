Stoner314s
on October 2nd, 2018
I am getting one today never tried them before but have only heard good things
Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Your affordable every day smoke.
on November 11th, 2017
Love the flavor of BOM oil. So glad they are back on the market.
on November 9th, 2017
Very smooth, easy to use and discreet 👍🏼
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.