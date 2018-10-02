 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. OG Kush - BOM Cartridge

OG Kush - BOM Cartridge

by BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

Skip to Reviews
4.85
BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing Concentrates Cartridges OG Kush - BOM Cartridge

About this product

Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2. Your affordable every day smoke.

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.85

write a review

Stoner314s

I am getting one today never tried them before but have only heard good things

ester710

Love the flavor of BOM oil. So glad they are back on the market.

Cloudgirl

Very smooth, easy to use and discreet 👍🏼

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing Logo
Bandits Oil MFG. was founded by two brothers with a dream, to provide quality crafted cannabis oil in Oregon. The Bandits were born and raised in Oregon and started extracted in the near the Painted Hills (started making extract near the Painted Hills ) in Eastern Oregon. (Today), they use Oregon's finest buds to make extract, and put (place) it in a vape pen or a dripper for easy use. B.O.M. uses no added ingredients, so (our customers know exactly what they’re getting) know exactly what you are getting. Quality is our number one priority. We focus on providing premium cannabis extract products at an affordable price, so all bandits (over 21) can enjoy it! Bandits Oil is minimally processed which is why it tastes just like the bud it was squeezed from, and it’s the best option for your overall health. If you don’t see B.O.M. products in your favorite dispensary, tell them you want the bandits!