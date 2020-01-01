 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Oregon Diesel RSO 1g
Indica

Oregon Diesel RSO 1g

by BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing

About this strain

Oregon Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

About this brand

Bandits Oil MFG. was founded by two brothers with a dream, to provide quality crafted cannabis oil in Oregon. The Bandits were born and raised in Oregon and started extracted in the near the Painted Hills (started making extract near the Painted Hills ) in Eastern Oregon. (Today), they use Oregon's finest buds to make extract, and put (place) it in a vape pen or a dripper for easy use. B.O.M. uses no added ingredients, so (our customers know exactly what they’re getting) know exactly what you are getting. Quality is our number one priority. We focus on providing premium cannabis extract products at an affordable price, so all bandits (over 21) can enjoy it! Bandits Oil is minimally processed which is why it tastes just like the bud it was squeezed from, and it’s the best option for your overall health. If you don’t see B.O.M. products in your favorite dispensary, tell them you want the bandits!