Plushberry Wax 1g

by Bare Leaf Extracts

About this product

About this brand

Welcome to your online medical marijuana collective! We believe that every legal California Medical Marijuana patient should have safe and convenient access to medicinal cannabis via online access or by phone without having to physically visit a dispensary. We deliver your medical cannabis products directly to your front door. Currently, we are serving the following cities: Hemet, San Jacinto, Romoland, Homeland, Sun City, Winchester, Temecula, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, Perris, and Moreno Valley. Why Choose Our Products? We realized a need in the marketplace for a product that would be great tasting and better for you at the same time. We have worked hard producing our patent-pending CO2 extraction machine that allows just this. Since we use CO2 to extract our oils, there is no harmful residual oils remaining in the finished product like some other brands out there.