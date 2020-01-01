 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Caesar Mint Cookies Wax 1g

by Barely Legal by Happy Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Caesar

Caesar

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Caesar is a cross between a female Original Glue and a Triple OG father. Named after Caesar from Planet of the Apes, this strain was bred to be a new leader in the family of Glue-based genetics. Consumers can expect the insane trichome production associated with Original Glue alongside a potent gassy nose that will catch attention after cracking the seal. Prepare to be baked in physical bliss and relaxation.

 

