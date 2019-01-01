 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bulk Oil

by BAS Research

BAS Research Services Wholesale & Distribution Bulk Oil

About this product

We sell Safe and Reliable Oil - So that you can make your own trusted Cannabis Products. Our medical and adult-use cannabis oil is available in bulk. All products are delivered with 3rd party lab tests to confirm the purity of the product you are receiving. • Distillate Oil (CBD & THC DISTILLED OIL Potency ~ 75-85%) • Ultra Premium Distillate Oil (THC Oil Potency ~ 90%+) By harnessing the molecular properties of the cannabinoids, we further purify our oils through various methods of distillation, producing our highest potency product. • Winterized Oil (CBD & THC WINTERIZED OIL Potency ~ 65%) The cannabinoid-rich CO2 extracts are refined into a translucent amber colored oil of medium viscosity and high potency through the careful removal of fats, lipids, and waxes. These oils have a viscosity suitable for vape technologies. *Potency may change according to the oil formulation For order or inquiries, please get in touch with us via info@basresearch.com or through our website: www.basresearch.com

About this brand

BAS provides a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. BAS Research is California’s first licensed manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We are driven by the mission of enhancing society and healing the world by manufacturing cannabis products of the highest quality and integrity. Our dedicated science team strives to provide the safest, most reliable products and apply advanced analytical methods and rigorous laboratory standards to produce highly characterized cannabis extracts of great quality and consistency.