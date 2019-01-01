 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Basic Jane

What it is? Awake pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that uplifts the spirits and soothes aches with a signature blend of citrus essential oils, bergamot, ginger, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). What it does? Provides topical pain relief. Our Awake spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts. Key Ingredients: Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving Orange & Lime: Refreshing Bergamot: Uplifting Ginger: Invigorating Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory How to use? Easy to apply and penetrates quickly to relieve aches and pains providing natural pain relief; simply spray directly onto skin to relieve pain. Repeat every 4 hours or as needed. What to expect? Texture: Fast Drying Spray Smell: Citrus with Undertones of Bergamot and Ginger Sensation: Cooling Size: 2 Ounces

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.