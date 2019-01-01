 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Relieve Pain Spray

Relieve Pain Spray

by Basic Jane

Write a review
Basic Jane Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Relieve Pain Spray
Basic Jane Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Relieve Pain Spray

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Relieve pain spray is a fast acting, easy to use pain relieving spray that soothes aches with a signature blend of peppermint, wintergreen, menthol, and cannabis sativa (<0.3% THC). Our Relieve spray penetrates quickly to decrease muscle cramps, provide arthritis pain relief and lessen pain from strains, sprains and other discomforts. Key Ingredients: Menthol (0.6%): Pain-Relieving Peppermint: Cooling Cannabis Sativa (<0.3% THC): Anti-Inflammatory What to expect? Texture: Fast drying spray Smell: Minty Sensation: Cooling Size: 2 Ounces

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Basic Jane Logo
Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.