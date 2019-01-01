 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bio Diesel Vape Cartridge

by Bask

Bio-Diesel

Bio-Diesel is an exceptional cannabis hybrid as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour Diesel, Sensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The hybrid effects make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise that Bio-Diesel is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.