by Bask

About this product

Cinderella 99 is a Sativa-dominant strain with a short, bushy stature. A descendant of Jack Herer, "Cindy" is best known for her potent, cerebral effects. Patients report this strain is great for daytime use, describing the effects as euphoric, energetic and happiness-inducing. Patients also report Cinderella 99 can help with nausea, lack of appetite, depression, chronic pain and fatigue.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Bask Logo
Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.