Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Doc Holliday is an Indica-leaning hybrid with resinous purple and red flowers. Patients report experiencing a calming, analgesic effect and that this strain can help with muscle tension and insomnia.
Be the first to review this product.
Created by Greenpoint out of Maryland, Doc Holliday is a cross of Kurple Fantasy (92 OG Kush x Old Man Purps) and Stardawg. The result is an indica-leaning hybrid with spicy, floral, piney, and chemy flavors. Buds that are dark green with some hints of purple.