Doc Holliday

by Bask

Bask Cannabis Flower Doc Holliday

About this product

Doc Holliday is an Indica-leaning hybrid with resinous purple and red flowers. Patients report experiencing a calming, analgesic effect and that this strain can help with muscle tension and insomnia.

About this strain

Doc Holliday

Doc Holliday

Created by Greenpoint out of Maryland, Doc Holliday is a cross of Kurple Fantasy (92 OG Kush x Old Man Purps) and Stardawg. The result is an indica-leaning hybrid with spicy, floral, piney, and chemy flavors. Buds that are dark green with some hints of purple. 

About this brand

Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.