Kinglippa420
on October 11th, 2019
Holy I feel so relaxed
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grape God by Bask
on October 11th, 2019
Holy I feel so relaxed
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.