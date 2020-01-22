Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Temple Kush crosses two heavily sought-after Indica strains: Nepalese Hashplant and Hindu Kush. Hash makers will often use these strains to make hash due to the saturation of resinous trichomes that is typical of both cultivars. Patients report Temple Kush is helpful with migraines, headaches, anxiety, stress, insomnia, muscle cramps or spasms, and nausea or appetite loss.
on January 22nd, 2020
Got a great night's sleep with just a few puffs.
on December 29th, 2019
Really nice strain. Start off with a little bit of euphoria and end as a couch potato. Helps me slow my thinking down and helps with muscle pain and anxiety.