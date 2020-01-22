 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Temple Kush

Temple Kush

by Bask

Temple Kush

About this product

Temple Kush crosses two heavily sought-after Indica strains: Nepalese Hashplant and Hindu Kush. Hash makers will often use these strains to make hash due to the saturation of resinous trichomes that is typical of both cultivars. Patients report Temple Kush is helpful with migraines, headaches, anxiety, stress, insomnia, muscle cramps or spasms, and nausea or appetite loss.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Lucyb57

Got a great night's sleep with just a few puffs.

Pure_KJ

Really nice strain. Start off with a little bit of euphoria and end as a couch potato. Helps me slow my thinking down and helps with muscle pain and anxiety.

About this brand

Bask Dispensary in Fairhaven offers patients superior service in a safe, clean, and friendly environment. One-on-one consultations with our patient education specialists are available for registered patients to help find the right products for their symptoms. From seed to sale, our products are kept under the watchful eye of our in-house experts. With over 20 strains grown on site and lab tested, you can trust Bask for any of your medical marijuana needs.