 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass

10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass

$89.00MSRP

About this product

With a built-in diffused downstem and joint, all you have to do is pop in the bowl and you're ready to go. A touch of color on the base and lip adds some flare, and the ice pinch provides convenience for adding ice for a cooler hit. You can't go wrong with adding this water pipe to your collection.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.