10" Beaker Bong w/ colored lip and base + built-in stem, by Diamond Glass
by Bat Kountry Online HeadshopWrite a review
$89.00MSRP
About this product
With a built-in diffused downstem and joint, all you have to do is pop in the bowl and you're ready to go. A touch of color on the base and lip adds some flare, and the ice pinch provides convenience for adding ice for a cooler hit. You can't go wrong with adding this water pipe to your collection.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bat Kountry Online Headshop
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.