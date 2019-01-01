 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
13" Silicone Bong w/ Comic, Cash or Camouflage Graphics

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$89.00MSRP

About this product

Comic, cash or camo? Welcome to the world of silicone. This 13 inch silicone waterpipe breaks down into two pieces for easier cleaning. The top piece holds a salt shaker perc that seasons your smoke in filtration, and the downstem acts as a diffuser for an extra layer of filtration.

About this brand

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.