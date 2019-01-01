 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 14" Beaker Bong w/ Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

$149.00MSRP

About this product

The chamber holds a matrix percolator which creates and uses a barrage of bubbles to filter your smoke. After the smoke is filtered, you can then cool your smoke down by adding some ice using the ice pinch. The filtration starts at the beginning of the beaker with the diffused downstem, and the added funnel bowl packs a nice size hit. A few splashes of color on the lip, perc, and the joint makes it easy to match it to your personality.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.