The chamber holds a matrix percolator which creates and uses a barrage of bubbles to filter your smoke. After the smoke is filtered, you can then cool your smoke down by adding some ice using the ice pinch. The filtration starts at the beginning of the beaker with the diffused downstem, and the added funnel bowl packs a nice size hit. A few splashes of color on the lip, perc, and the joint makes it easy to match it to your personality.