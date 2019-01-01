About this product

There are a lot of companies out there that say their piece is 9mm, but once you get your hands on it, it feels more like 7mm. Well rest assured, ICON has cut absolutely no corners with this real 9mm straight tube bong. It is made of HEAVY and thick glass that gives it that extra depth of shine. ICON is a USA company out of California, and they are sure proud of it. They have even stamped "MADE IN USA" into the thick backside of the glass. ICON also topped this piece off with an extra thick joint to go with the extra thick glass. Additionally, what sets ICON apart is the graphics that they use on their pieces. Just incredible, the little King Kong girl logo on the side, Whoaaa!!!!! Love it.