 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. 14mm Hula Hoop Male Bowl

14mm Hula Hoop Male Bowl

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bowl Pieces 14mm Hula Hoop Male Bowl

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Great concept bowl. Wrapped in a ribbon of colors and a hole in the middle, these colors and shape just make this bowl stand out. Each side holds a bulb used for a handle. Great for dry herb and tobacco use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.