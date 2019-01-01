About this product
This is one crazy looking bowl that just stands out on its own. Add this to any piece and it right away changes the look of it. The colors are beautifully put together and has added color nubs all throughout for design and easy handle.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bat Kountry Online Headshop
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.